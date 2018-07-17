Here & Now
President Trump has made his first public statement following Monday's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and extensive bipartisan criticism. Speaking to members of Congress, Trump said he misspoke on election interference, and now says he sees no reason why it wouldn't be Russia that was responsible.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest with NPR's Sarah McCammon (@sarahmccammon).
This segment aired on July 17, 2018.
