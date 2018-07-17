Facing Bipartisan Criticism, Trump Reverses Russian Election Interference Remarks05:23
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 17, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Trump speaks to members of the media as he meets with members of Congress in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Washington. Trump says he meant the opposite when he said in Helsinki that he doesn't see why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections. (Andrew Harnik/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump speaks to members of the media as he meets with members of Congress in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Washington. Trump says he meant the opposite when he said in Helsinki that he doesn't see why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Trump has made his first public statement following Monday's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and extensive bipartisan criticism. Speaking to members of Congress, Trump said he misspoke on election interference, and now says he sees no reason why it wouldn't be Russia that was responsible.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest with NPR's Sarah McCammon (@sarahmccammon).

This segment aired on July 17, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news