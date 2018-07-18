Here & Now
Congress Weighs Options After Trump-Putin Summit05:06Play
President Trump delivered a rare admission of fault Tuesday, saying he misspoke when he disagreed with the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Now lawmakers in both parties are weighing their options.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with ABC News political director Rick Klein (@rickklein) about the reaction on Capitol Hill to Trump's walk-back.
This segment aired on July 18, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news