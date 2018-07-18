Here & Now
In Illinois, prisoners with disabilities may end up staying behind bars, long after their release date has passed. Most inmates are put on mandatory supervised release, which requires a person to have stable housing before they can leave prison. An analysis by WBEZ in Chicago found many facilities on the department's housing directory could not take people who use a wheelchair.
WBEZ's Shannon Heffernan (@shannon_h) reports.
This segment aired on July 18, 2018.
