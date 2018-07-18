"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," the follow-up to the hit 2008 movie, opens in theaters this week. Producer Judy Craymer conceived the idea of a musical based on ABBA songs, and produced the original stage production as well as both "Mamma Mia!" movies.

Craymer (@Judy_Craymer) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about her continuing love of ABBA.