We Wouldn't Have 'Mamma Mia!' Without Judy Craymer09:52
July 18, 2018
Left to right: Young Tanya (Jessica Keenan Wynn), Young Donna (Lily James) and Young Rosie (Alexa Davies) in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again." (Courtesy Universal Pictures)MoreCloseclosemore
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," the follow-up to the hit 2008 movie, opens in theaters this week. Producer Judy Craymer conceived the idea of a musical based on ABBA songs, and produced the original stage production as well as both "Mamma Mia!" movies.

Craymer (@Judy_Craymer) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about her continuing love of ABBA.

This segment aired on July 18, 2018.

