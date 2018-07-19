Millions of people in the U.S. will be visiting the beach this summer. It's a vacation. A getaway. Fun. But, for Colonial Americans, the shoreline was a dangerous, untamable landscape.

For a look back at how America's relationship with the beach has changed, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with historians Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) and Brian Balogh (@historyfellow), co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at Virginia Humanities.

Our Host And Guests' Favorite American Beaches

Jeremy's pick: Lanikai Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii

Jeremy's favorite American beach is Lanikai Beach in Oahu, Honolulu, Hawaii. (Patrick Baz/AFP/Getty Images)

Joanne's pick: Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, California

The Santa Monica beach in Santa Monica, Calif. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

Brian's pick: Crandon Park Beach in Miami