Earlier this week Starbucks announced it will phase out the use of plastic straws by 2020. A few days later American Airlines joined the bandwagon of businesses and communities trying to do something about plastic waste by instituting bans and fees on items to cut down on littering and the use of single-use plastics.

One town on the Jersey shore took its ban a little further than others — now it just has to get everybody on board. Joe Hernandez (@byJoeHernandez) from WHYY reports.