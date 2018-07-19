Here & Now
Puerto Rico continues to struggle from the catastrophic effects of last year's Hurricane Maria. A recent report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the storm made one thing clear: The government needs to make it easier to apply for housing assistance.
Connecticut Public Radio's Jeff Cohen (@jeffcohenwnpr) was recently on the island has this story about neighbors helping neighbors rebuild.
This segment aired on July 19, 2018.
