Neighbors Helping Neighbors In Post-Maria Puerto Rico05:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 19, 2018
  • Jeff Cohen, Connecticut Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail
Hurricane Maria destroyed Ramón Luis Morales’s roof, but he hasn’t been able to finish rebuilding because he’s still waiting on supplies. In the meantime, he’s helping another man in need fix his house. (Ryan Caron King for Connecticut Public Radio)MoreCloseclosemore
Hurricane Maria destroyed Ramón Luis Morales’s roof, but he hasn’t been able to finish rebuilding because he’s still waiting on supplies. In the meantime, he’s helping another man in need fix his house. (Ryan Caron King for Connecticut Public Radio)

Puerto Rico continues to struggle from the catastrophic effects of last year's Hurricane Maria. A recent report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the storm made one thing clear: The government needs to make it easier to apply for housing assistance.

Connecticut Public Radio's Jeff Cohen (@jeffcohenwnpr) was recently on the island has this story about neighbors helping neighbors rebuild.

This segment aired on July 19, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news