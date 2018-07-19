Here & Now
Speaking My Language
Translation Technology Is Getting Better. What Does That Mean For The Future?10:40Play
Tools and apps like Google Translate are getting better and better at translating one language into another.
Alexander Waibel, professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University's Language Technologies Institute (@LTIatCMU), tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson how translation technology works, where there's still room to improve and what could be in store in the decades to come.
- Got a question about learning or speaking a different language? Let us know.
This segment aired on July 19, 2018.
