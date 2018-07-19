Speaking My Language

Translation Technology Is Getting Better. What Does That Mean For The Future?10:40
July 19, 2018
Google Translate is one of the more frequently used language translation apps. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Tools and apps like Google Translate are getting better and better at translating one language into another.

Alexander Waibel, professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University's Language Technologies Institute (@LTIatCMU), tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson how translation technology works, where there's still room to improve and what could be in store in the decades to come.

  • Got a question about learning or speaking a different language? Let us know.

This segment aired on July 19, 2018.

