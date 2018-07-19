Trevor Noah World Cup Remarks Prompt Critical Response From French Ambassador05:52
July 19, 2018
After France won the World Cup over Croatia on Sunday, Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show" joked: "Africa won the World Cup." He added that he knew the team was French, but that "you don't get that tan hanging out in the south of France." That brought a sharply critical letter from the French ambassador to the U.S.

Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson discuss with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."

This segment aired on July 19, 2018.

