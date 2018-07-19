In an interview with CBS News on Wednesday night, Trump insisted he firmly warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a face-to-face meeting Monday that Russian election interference was unacceptable. Trump appeared to cast doubts that interference efforts were ongoing when asked about it during Monday's joint press conference with Putin.

NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the political consequences for Trump and the Republican Party.