July 19, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and President Trump shake hands before a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and President Trump shake hands before a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin called his first summit with President Trump a success, but warned Thursday that Trump's opponents in the U.S. are hampering any progress on what they discussed, such as limiting their nuclear arsenals.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz (@ErnestMoniz), co-chair of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, about the Trump-Putin summit and what it could mean for nuclear dialogue.

This segment aired on July 19, 2018.

