Here & Now
Zuckerberg Comments On Facebook And Free Speech Draw Criticism03:46Play
In an extended interview with Kara Swisher from Recode, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continued his apology tour for Facebook. But a number of his comments didn't satisfy critics.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast "Full Disclosure," about Zuckerberg's latest comments, the fallout and what it might mean for the company.
This segment aired on July 19, 2018.
