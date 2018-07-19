Zuckerberg Comments On Facebook And Free Speech Draw Criticism03:46
July 19, 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 11, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
In an extended interview with Kara Swisher from Recode, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continued his apology tour for Facebook. But a number of his comments didn't satisfy critics.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast "Full Disclosure," about Zuckerberg's latest comments, the fallout and what it might mean for the company.

This segment aired on July 19, 2018.

