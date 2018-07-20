Why Some Companies Are Turning To CGI Models To Sell Products09:31
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 20, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Some so-called "influencers" on social media are not real people — they're computer-generated models used to promote brands and products.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson find out why companies use CGI models from Chris Detert (@ChrisDetert), chief communications officer for Influential, an artificial intelligence social data technology firm that matches brands and ad agencies to these influencers.

This segment aired on July 20, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news