Here & Now
Why Some Companies Are Turning To CGI Models To Sell Products09:31Play
Some so-called "influencers" on social media are not real people — they're computer-generated models used to promote brands and products.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson find out why companies use CGI models from Chris Detert (@ChrisDetert), chief communications officer for Influential, an artificial intelligence social data technology firm that matches brands and ad agencies to these influencers.
This segment aired on July 20, 2018.
