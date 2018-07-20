Kara Swisher Shares Details From Her Controversial Mark Zuckerberg Interview06:01
July 20, 2018
Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his speech during the VivaTech (Viva Technology) trade fair in Paris, on May 24, 2018. (Gerard Julien/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Fallout continues for Mark Zuckerberg after comments he made during an extended interview with Recode's Kara Swisher earlier this week. The CEO sparked controversy for his comment that, even though he is Jewish, he wouldn't remove posts about Holocaust denial unless strictly prohibited by law in a certain country.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Swisher (@karaswisher) about her interview with Zuckerberg and the fallout since.

This segment aired on July 20, 2018.

