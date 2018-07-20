Fallout continues for Mark Zuckerberg after comments he made during an extended interview with Recode's Kara Swisher earlier this week. The CEO sparked controversy for his comment that, even though he is Jewish, he wouldn't remove posts about Holocaust denial unless strictly prohibited by law in a certain country.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Swisher (@karaswisher) about her interview with Zuckerberg and the fallout since.