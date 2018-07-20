Here & Now
These Returning Shows Offer Midsummer Viewing Alternatives05:46Play
A couple TV shows are returning this week. FX brings back "Snowfall," a drama about the rise of crack in 1980s Los Angeles. NBC's satire "Trial and Error" is also back, with guest star Kristin Chenoweth playing a murder suspect.
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) has been watching, and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss.
This segment aired on July 20, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news