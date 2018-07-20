These Returning Shows Offer Midsummer Viewing Alternatives05:46
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 20, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Kristin Chenoweth, a cast member in the NBC television series "Trial & Error," poses during the 2018 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Universal City, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Kristin Chenoweth, a cast member in the NBC television series "Trial & Error," poses during the 2018 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Universal City, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A couple TV shows are returning this week. FX brings back "Snowfall," a drama about the rise of crack in 1980s Los Angeles. NBC's satire "Trial and Error" is also back, with guest star Kristin Chenoweth playing a murder suspect.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) has been watching, and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss.

This segment aired on July 20, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news