President Trump tried to downplay the backlash to his roundly criticized meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week by tweeting, "Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It's called Trump Derangement Syndrome!"

Even some critics of the president might agree.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with military analyst Andrew Bacevich, who writes in an op-ed for The Boston Globe critics of Trump "have allowed their understandable dismay with the president to become an all-consuming mania."