July 23, 2018
The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The debate about abortion will be a big topic during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide. But it's a ruling that some conservatives want to see overturned.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about some basic facts on abortion.

This segment aired on July 23, 2018.

