The age of Trump, the #MeToo movement and Black Lives Matter is fueling new political activism on the left and new divisions within the Democratic Party. One case in point: The race for Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District, between incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano and Boston City Councilor-At-Large Ayanna Pressley.
Anthony Brooks (@anthonygbrooks) from WBUR reports on what some are calling a contest for "the soul of the Democratic Party."
This segment aired on July 23, 2018.
