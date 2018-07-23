Democrats Position For 'Soul' Of The Party In Massachusetts 7th District05:36
July 23, 2018
  • Anthony Brooks, WBUR
The age of Trump, the #MeToo movement and Black Lives Matter is fueling new political activism on the left and new divisions within the Democratic Party. One case in point: The race for Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District, between incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano and Boston City Councilor-At-Large Ayanna Pressley.

Anthony Brooks (@anthonygbrooks) from WBUR reports on what some are calling a contest for "the soul of the Democratic Party."

This segment aired on July 23, 2018.

