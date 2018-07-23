The fallout from last week's deadly sinking of a Missouri duck boat is not the first time safety concerns have been raised about the boats. Nearly 20 years ago, the National Transportation Safety Board sounded the alarm after 13 people died when a duck boat sank in Arkansas.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Steven Paul, owner of inspecting service Test Drive Technologies in the St. Louis area, who warned of duck boat design flaws in 2017.