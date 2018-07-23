Duck Boat Inspector On Safety Concerns Before And After Deadly Missouri Accident03:46
July 23, 2018
A Ride the Ducks World War II DUKW boat is seen at Ride the Ducks on July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo. Hundreds of mourners stopped by the location to pay their respects to the victims after a duck boat capsized in Table Rock Lake in a thunderstorm. (Michael Thomas/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The fallout from last week's deadly sinking of a Missouri duck boat is not the first time safety concerns have been raised about the boats. Nearly 20 years ago, the National Transportation Safety Board sounded the alarm after 13 people died when a duck boat sank in Arkansas.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Steven Paul, owner of inspecting service Test Drive Technologies in the St. Louis area, who warned of duck boat design flaws in 2017.

This segment aired on July 23, 2018.

