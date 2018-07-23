Here & Now
Tuesday's primary runoff in Georgia will determine which of two Republicans will compete against Democrat Stacey Abrams for governor in November. Another key race in the 6th Congressional District will decide which of two Democrats will face incumbent Republican Rep. Karen Handel.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Bradley George (@radiobkg) of Georgia Public Broadcasting.
This segment aired on July 23, 2018.
