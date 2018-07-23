Here & Now
More Details Emerge About Missouri Duck Boat Accident04:48Play
A memorial service was held over the weekend for the 17 victims of the duck boat accident on a lake in Missouri last week. On Monday, the boat will be brought up from the bottom of the lake. But many questions remain about what led to the accident.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses with Jennifer Moore (@JennWritesMoore), news director at KSMU in Springfield, Missouri.
This segment aired on July 23, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news