New Game Show Pays Off Your Student Debt If You Win06:07
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 23, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
File - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2012 file photo, students study in a library on the campus of California State University, Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)MoreCloseclosemore
File - In this Friday, Oct. 19, 2012 file photo, students study in a library on the campus of California State University, Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

In a new game show on the channel TruTV, contestants compete with each other to have their college debt paid off.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, who writes the show is "essentially a Turner Broadcasting grant to offset the long-term decline in state spending on public colleges and universities."

This segment aired on July 23, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news