In a new game show on the channel TruTV, contestants compete with each other to have their college debt paid off.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, who writes the show is "essentially a Turner Broadcasting grant to offset the long-term decline in state spending on public colleges and universities."
This segment aired on July 23, 2018.
