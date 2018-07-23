Here & Now
Remembering Jonathan Gold, Critic Who Shined Light On LA's Vast And Varied Food Scene04:27Play
Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold died Saturday at 57. He celebrated street food, food trucks and family run restaurants in strip malls — not merely fine dining.
Host Jeremy Hobson remembers Gold, the first food critic to win a Pulitzer Prize, with Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst (@mainecook).
- Here's a collection of some of Gold's notable food writing for The Los Angeles Times
This segment aired on July 23, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news