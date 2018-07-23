Remembering Jonathan Gold, Critic Who Shined Light On LA's Vast And Varied Food Scene04:27
July 23, 2018
Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold during an interview with SiriusXM in Los Angeles. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for SiriusXM)MoreCloseclosemore
Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold during an interview with SiriusXM in Los Angeles. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold died Saturday at 57. He celebrated street food, food trucks and family run restaurants in strip malls — not merely fine dining.

Host Jeremy Hobson remembers Gold, the first food critic to win a Pulitzer Prize, with Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst (@mainecook).

This segment aired on July 23, 2018.

