A report from the nonprofit Learning Policy Institute shows the number of students studying to be teachers in the U.S. dropped 35 percent between 2009 and 2014, and hundreds of thousands of teachers leave the field — most of them before retirement age — every year.

In Illinois, lawmakers recently passed several measures to address that state's shortage. But, as Illinois Newsroom's Lee Gaines (@LeeVGaines) reports, many educators say it's not nearly enough.