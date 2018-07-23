Trade Disputes Contribute To Glut Of Meat In U.S.03:47
July 23, 2018
A near-record 2.5 billion pounds of meat is sitting in storage warehouses across the country, according to The Wall Street Journal, and U.S. trade disputes with Mexico and China are partly to blame.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."

This segment aired on July 23, 2018.

