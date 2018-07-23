Here & Now
Trump Tweets On Iran And Russia Investigation05:44Play
President Trump tweeted Sunday that Iranian aggression would be met with "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before." He also continued to question allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, writing, "it is all a big hoax."
NPR's Sarah McCammon (@sarahmccammon) talks with Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd from the White House.
This segment aired on July 23, 2018.
