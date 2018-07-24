Here & Now
After Helsinki: How China Is Watching The U.S. And Russia06:04Play
A week after presidents Trump and Putin met in Helsinki, how is China watching the relationship between the U.S. and Russia?
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR Beijing correspondent Anthony Kuhn (@akuhnNPRnews).
This segment aired on July 24, 2018.
Related:
- What One Russia Analyst Makes Of The Trump-Putin Summit
- How News Media Reacted To The Trump-Putin Press Conference
- Where Trump's Summit With Putin Fits As A Historical Moment
- Former Energy Secretary On Trump's 'Unsettling' Summit And Nuclear Dialogue With Russia
- President Trump 'Ready' To Put Tariffs On All Chinese Goods
- Trump's Reversals On Russia Reverberate Globally
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news