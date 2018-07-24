Here & Now
Amid Tensions With U.S., Iran Threatens To Close Strait Of Hormuz03:41Play
Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday threatened "equal countermeasures" if the U.S. blocks Iranian oil exports. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani suggested Sunday that it could even close the Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping channel in the Persian Gulf that carries much of the oil from the Middle East.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on July 24, 2018.
