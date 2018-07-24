On July 24, 1959, Vice President Richard Nixon debated the merits of capitalism versus communism with the leader of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev. It became known as the "Kitchen Debate" because part of it took place in a model American kitchen set up for the American National Exhibition in Moscow.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd speak with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, about whether the debate offers any lessons for today.