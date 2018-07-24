How One Man Turned To Reddit And Apps To Overcome Addiction09:46
July 24, 2018
A screenshot from Alex's app that tracks how many days he's been clean. (Courtesy)
There are now more than 100 opioid overdose deaths per day in the U.S. Still, some people manage to break that cycle of addiction by using apps and websites to find community, and to get sober.

Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), host of the WBUR and Reddit podcast "Endless Thread," traveled to upstate New York to talk with one such man.

This segment aired on July 24, 2018.

