July 24, 2018
Duck boat accident survivor Tia Coleman speaks to the media during a news conference at Cox Medical Center Branson Saturday, July 21, 2018 in Branson, Mo. Coleman lost 9 family members in the accident Thursday on Table Rock Lake which left over a dozen dead. (Charlie Riedel/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The faith community is embracing Tia Coleman, who lost nine family members in the duck boat accident that killed 17 people last week in Branson, Missouri. There was a prayer service Monday night in Coleman's hometown of Indianapolis. On Friday, there will be a celebration of life open to the public to honor Coleman's husband and three children.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Victor Morrisey, pastor at God's Love Christian Church in Indianapolis.

Here's more information about how to help duck boat accident survivors.

This segment aired on July 24, 2018.

