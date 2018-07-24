The faith community is embracing Tia Coleman, who lost nine family members in the duck boat accident that killed 17 people last week in Branson, Missouri. There was a prayer service Monday night in Coleman's hometown of Indianapolis. On Friday, there will be a celebration of life open to the public to honor Coleman's husband and three children.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Victor Morrisey, pastor at God's Love Christian Church in Indianapolis.

Here's more information about how to help duck boat accident survivors.