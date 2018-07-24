Here & Now
Pastor Of Family That Died In Missouri Duck Boat Tragedy Embraces Survivors05:49Play
The faith community is embracing Tia Coleman, who lost nine family members in the duck boat accident that killed 17 people last week in Branson, Missouri. There was a prayer service Monday night in Coleman's hometown of Indianapolis. On Friday, there will be a celebration of life open to the public to honor Coleman's husband and three children.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Victor Morrisey, pastor at God's Love Christian Church in Indianapolis.
Here's more information about how to help duck boat accident survivors.
This segment aired on July 24, 2018.
