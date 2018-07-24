Shakespeare in the Park has been a New York City tradition for more than 50 years. Audiences from all over come to see plays performed for free by some of the finest actors — Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington and Kevin Kline among them — in Central Park.

But this year, there's a twist: That stage is being filled not just with professional actors, but community members from all over the city.

Jeff Lunden (@jefflunden) reports.