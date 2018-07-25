Here & Now
In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson gets some music suggestions from Marion Hodges (@marionhodges), DJ at KCRW, including a lineup of shimmery synth-pop from SSION, Christine and the Queens and LUMP.
Music From The Segment
SSION, "At Least The Sky Is Blue" (feat. Ariel Pink)
Christine and the Queens, "Girlfriend"
Wild Nothing, "Letting Go"
Kadhja Bonet, "Mother Maybe"
Lump, "Curse of the Contemporary"
This segment aired on July 25, 2018.
