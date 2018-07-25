DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Shimmery Synth-Pop Made For Dreams09:54
July 25, 2018
SSION. (Courtesy Kevin Schowengerdt)

In this week's Here & Now DJ Session, host Jeremy Hobson gets some music suggestions from Marion Hodges (@marionhodges), DJ at KCRW, including a lineup of shimmery synth-pop from SSION, Christine and the Queens and LUMP.

Music From The Segment

SSION, "At Least The Sky Is Blue" (feat. Ariel Pink)

Christine and the Queens, "Girlfriend"

Wild Nothing, "Letting Go"

Kadhja Bonet, "Mother Maybe"

Lump, "Curse of the Contemporary"

This segment aired on July 25, 2018.

