Here & Now
Amid Immigration Case Backlog, Retired Federal Judges Ask To Return To The Bench05:47Play
With more than 700,000 open immigration cases across the country, judges face a lengthy backlog. Two retired District Court judges in California have proposed a solution: They petitioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions to let them and other retired federal judges return to the bench.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Judge Marilyn Hall Patel, one of the judges who wrote to the Justice Department, about why retired federal judges are a good fit for the job.
This segment aired on July 25, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news