North Korea Sends Mixed Messages On Denuclearization After Trump-Kim Summit05:38
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 25, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
This July 22, 2018, satellite image released and annotated by 38 North on Monday, July 23, shows what the U.S. research group says is the partial dismantling of the rail-mounted transfer structure, at center, at the Sohae launch site in North Korea. (Airbus Defense & Space/38 North via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
This July 22, 2018, satellite image released and annotated by 38 North on Monday, July 23, shows what the U.S. research group says is the partial dismantling of the rail-mounted transfer structure, at center, at the Sohae launch site in North Korea. (Airbus Defense & Space/38 North via AP)

Satellite images taken this week appear to show the dismantling of a key missile facility in North Korea. At the same time, however, leaked U.S. intelligence reports suggest Pyongyang may be ramping up its nuclear weapons program in secret.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk), a scholar with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and author of the novel "The 2020 Commission Report."

This segment aired on July 25, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news