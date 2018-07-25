Satellite images taken this week appear to show the dismantling of a key missile facility in North Korea. At the same time, however, leaked U.S. intelligence reports suggest Pyongyang may be ramping up its nuclear weapons program in secret.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk), a scholar with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and author of the novel "The 2020 Commission Report."