North Korea Sends Mixed Messages On Denuclearization After Trump-Kim Summit05:38Play
Satellite images taken this week appear to show the dismantling of a key missile facility in North Korea. At the same time, however, leaked U.S. intelligence reports suggest Pyongyang may be ramping up its nuclear weapons program in secret.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk), a scholar with the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and author of the novel "The 2020 Commission Report."
This segment aired on July 25, 2018.
