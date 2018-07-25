Here & Now
Sergio Marchionne, Former Fiat Chrysler CEO, Dies03:44Play
Sergio Marchionne has died at age 66. He stepped down as the CEO of Fiat Chrysler over the weekend after complications from a surgery earlier this month.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CNN Money correspondent Clare Sebastian (@ClareCNN) about how Marchionne was able to combine two struggling automakers, Fiat and Chrysler, into a successful company.
This segment aired on July 25, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news