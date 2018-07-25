Step-Down Drugs Gaining Acceptance In Fight Against Opioids05:23
July 25, 2018
  • Blake Farmer, WPLN
In the recovery community, there's much debate about the best way to wean people who use drugs off opioids. Addiction specialists have straddled a philosophical divide over the use of pharmaceuticals in the process. But the side advocating against medication-assisted treatment is losing support.

Blake Farmer (@flakebarmer) from WPLN in Nashville reports.

This segment aired on July 25, 2018.

