July 26, 2018
The icon for the social networking app Facebook on a smartphone screen, photographed through a magnifying glass. (Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Facebook should not be the global arbiter of truth, according to Antonio García Martínez, a tech entrepreneur and former Facebook product manager. The social media giant has been under fire for weeks for, among other things, what many see as lax content restrictions.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with García Martínez (@antoniogm), also a Wired contributor, about his take.

This segment aired on July 26, 2018.

