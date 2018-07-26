Here & Now
Facebook should not be the global arbiter of truth, according to Antonio García Martínez, a tech entrepreneur and former Facebook product manager. The social media giant has been under fire for weeks for, among other things, what many see as lax content restrictions.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with García Martínez (@antoniogm), also a Wired contributor, about his take.
This segment aired on July 26, 2018.
