July 26, 2018
Italian astrophysicist Roberto Orosei speaks during a press conference at the Italian Space Agency headquarters in Rome, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. A huge buried lake of salty water appears to be hiding below the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of finding life on the red planet. (Gregorio Borgia/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
For the first time, scientists say they have detected water in an underground lake on Mars. It's a huge discovery and raises the possibility of finding life on the planet. You'll also be able to get an extra-close view of Mars and other planets in the night sky over the next few days.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kelly Beatty (@NightSkyGuy), senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine.

This segment aired on July 26, 2018.

