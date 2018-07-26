Here & Now
For the first time, scientists say they have detected water in an underground lake on Mars. It's a huge discovery and raises the possibility of finding life on the planet. You'll also be able to get an extra-close view of Mars and other planets in the night sky over the next few days.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kelly Beatty (@NightSkyGuy), senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine.
This segment aired on July 26, 2018.
