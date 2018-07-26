Here & Now
82-Year-Old Ohio Mom Hits The Road In Search Of Kidney For Her Son09:37Play
Norma Brickey, 82, has been driving the streets of Columbus, Ohio, with a sign in her car window. It reads: "My son needs a kidney, O positive," followed by her phone number.
Brickey knows the difficulties of finding a kidney firsthand: Both she and another of her sons have had kidney transplants. All three suffer from polycystic kidney disease.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Brickey about her mission to save her son's life.
Brickey's phone number is 614-822-0911
This segment aired on July 26, 2018.
