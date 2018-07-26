The State Of The U.S. Housing Market, And What It Reveals About The Economy09:52
July 26, 2018
Sales of existing homes fell in June for the fourth consecutive month on a year-by-year basis. At the same time, the median price of existing homes sold reached an all-time high. Economists are watching the housing market closely, because it can be a good indicator of the overall U.S. economy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets an overview from Aaron Terrazas (@AaronTerraz), a senior economist at Zillow.

This segment aired on July 26, 2018.

