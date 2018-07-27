The stage adaptation of the 1992 Disney film "Aladdin" is out on a North American tour.

Michael James Scott (@iamMJScott), who stars as the Genie, talks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about following in Robin Williams' footsteps, some of his favorite numbers to perform and growing up in a musical family.

Interview Highlights

On whether he watched the movie version of "Aladdin" growing up

"I mean, absolutely. I grew up with the brilliance that is 'Aladdin,' and as you grow up, you never forget the music and the story. ... I remember the very first sort of thing when Robin Williams [as the Genie] is like, 'Come closer, come closer, oh, too close!' For some reason I still remember that. And then of course I remember 'Friend Like Me.' But I also did my first tap solo to 'Friend Like Me,' so I think that that's probably another big reason why I remember that particular song."

On the show's musical style

"We go into the sort of Fats Waller, Cab Calloway feel, which has that more jazzy kind of a thing. So this was for it to really feel like a parade of costumes and scenery, and as you'll see in the show, our ensemble changes four times during this number, which is insane. And what it's sort of representing is that it's a different part of the parade. And I love this particular feel that we have in the show because ... it's such a throwback. It almost makes people a little bit surprised when they see and hear it, because it's so different. The sound is so different. But this is kind of what it was originally intended to sort of be, is to have that old big-band feeling."