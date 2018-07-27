With Stephen King-Inspired 'Castle Rock,' Hulu Brings Supernatural Suspense06:01
July 27, 2018
Ruth Deaver (Sissy Spacek) and Henry Deaver (Andre Holland) in the first episode of "Castle Rock." (Courtesy Patrick Harbron/Hulu)MoreCloseclosemore
This week, producer J.J. Abrams brought Stephen King to Hulu with the horror-drama "Castle Rock." Set in the fictional Maine town where many of King's stories take place, the show weaves together much of the author's extensive body of work. It's also full of mysteries and loose ends that don't look likely to wrap up any time soon.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to talk about the show.

This segment aired on July 27, 2018.

