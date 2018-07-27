This week, producer J.J. Abrams brought Stephen King to Hulu with the horror-drama "Castle Rock." Set in the fictional Maine town where many of King's stories take place, the show weaves together much of the author's extensive body of work. It's also full of mysteries and loose ends that don't look likely to wrap up any time soon.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd to talk about the show.