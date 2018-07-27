'Armageddon-Like' In Redding, Calif., Amid Fast-Moving Carr Fire03:47
July 27, 2018
A real estate sign is seen in front of a burning home during the Carr Fire in Redding, Calif., on July 27, 2018. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A real estate sign is seen in front of a burning home during the Carr Fire in Redding, Calif., on July 27, 2018.

The fast-moving Carr Fire burning in Shasta County, California, has forced the entire town of Shasta Lake to evacuate. Overnight the fire jumped the Sacramento River and began burning into the west side of Redding, a city of about 90,000 people.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Connor Sutton and Joseph VanDyke, who live in Redding.

This segment aired on July 27, 2018.

