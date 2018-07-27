Here & Now
'Armageddon-Like' In Redding, Calif., Amid Fast-Moving Carr Fire03:47Play
The fast-moving Carr Fire burning in Shasta County, California, has forced the entire town of Shasta Lake to evacuate. Overnight the fire jumped the Sacramento River and began burning into the west side of Redding, a city of about 90,000 people.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Connor Sutton and Joseph VanDyke, who live in Redding.
This segment aired on July 27, 2018.
