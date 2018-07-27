Here & Now
Did then-candidate Donald Trump know about and approve of a meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 with a group of Russians?
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest amid claims Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen made in a CNN report, which Trump denied, with NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie).
This segment aired on July 27, 2018.
