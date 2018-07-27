Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah wants us all to know he is not dead. He and his staff felt the need to remind the world that he's very much alive after a quick Google search Tuesday falsely reported his death. Also, Republican Georgia state lawmaker Jason Spencer this week announced he will resign after backlash from his appearance on Sacha Baron Cohen's new Showtime show.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd speak with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English about this week's trending social media stories.