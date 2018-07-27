Trump Hails 4.1 Percent GDP Growth Pace In 2nd Quarter03:45
July 27, 2018
President Trump spoke Friday about the strength of the American economy shortly after the Commerce Department announced the latest GDP growth rate estimate to be 4.1 percent for the second quarter. That marks the strongest quarter since 2014.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with NPR senior business editor Uri Berliner (@uberliner).

This segment aired on July 27, 2018.

