It's been nearly three months since the Kilauea volcano erupted in Hawaii and lava flows are still disrupting everyday life. Recently, a tourist boat got too close to the action and was hit by a lava bomb, injuring 23 people.

There is a growing call from residents for the local government to establish a safe place where tourists can view the lava.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Harry Kim (@MayorHarryKim), mayor of Hawaii County, about efforts to create safer viewing sites.