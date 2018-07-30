Kilauea Lava Flows 'Might Last Years.' This Mayor Wants People To View Them Safely05:54
July 30, 2018
Onlookers watch as lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure erupts in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 26, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Onlookers watch as lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure erupts in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island, on May 26, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It's been nearly three months since the Kilauea volcano erupted in Hawaii and lava flows are still disrupting everyday life. Recently, a tourist boat got too close to the action and was hit by a lava bomb, injuring 23 people.

There is a growing call from residents for the local government to establish a safe place where tourists can view the lava.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Harry Kim (@MayorHarryKim), mayor of Hawaii County, about efforts to create safer viewing sites.

This segment aired on July 30, 2018.

