Paul Manafort goes to trial Tuesday in a Virginia court on financial fraud charges. Manafort chaired Donald Trump's presidential campaign, and his case is the first to go to trial in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. However, prosecutors say they won't delve into questions of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) about the charges against Manafort and what his trial means for the president.