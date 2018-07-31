Here & Now
3D-Printed Gun Blueprint Published Online03:44Play
A number of states are suing the Trump administration for allowing the blueprint for a 3D-printed gun to be published online. The blueprint wasn't supposed to be made public until Wednesday, but it was published early, after attempts to prevent the plans from being released.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on July 31, 2018.
